Stuffed Mushroom Caps/Belkys

(WSVN) - Packed with a ton of delicious ingredients, this recipe for stuffed mushrooms is guaranteed to be a hit at your next party.

The Chef: Belkys Nerey

The Dish: Stuffed Mushroom Caps

Ingredients:

12 white button mushrooms (wiped clean with a damp paper towel)

¼ cup sweet ham, minced

¼ cup onion, finely chopped

¼ cup ricotta

½ cup shredded Parmesan cheese

¼ teaspoon garlic powder

3 tablespoons olive oil

2 tablespoons butter

2 tablespoons thyme

Method of Preparation:

– Preheat oven to 350 degrees. Remove stems from the mushrooms and chop them finely. Reserve ¼ cup of the minced stems.

– Heat 3 tablespoons of olive oil in a pan over medium high heat. Add the onions until they soften. Add two tablespoons butter and add the ¼ cup of minced mushroom stems until they soften, then add the minced ham.

– Turn off the heat and season with pepper, garlic powder, and fresh thyme. Add salt if desired, but I leave it out since the ham will release salt in the pan.

– Let this mix cool, then transfer it to a bowl and add the cheese and mix it all up.

– Spoon the mixture into the mushroom caps and bake at 350 degrees for 20-30 minutes until the middle is golden brown and delicious.

– Garnish with parsley and serve warm.

Copyright 2018 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.