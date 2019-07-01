‘Spider-Man’ stars talk phone etiquette, fear of spiders and new Europe-set adventure

A spider is expected to dominate this holiday weekend’s box office. Well, technically a Spider-Man. The new movie “Far from Home” picks up where the last “Avengers” movie left off, and if you haven’t seen that movie, a lot has changed in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Deco’s Chris Van Vliet flew to London to hang out with the cast.

Tom Holland (as Peter Parker/Spider-Man): “Keep up the good work, because I am going on vacation.”

The movie picks up after what happened in “Avengers: Endgame.” Peter Parker is back at school and about to take a well-deserved class trip to Europe when Nick Fury calls.

Jon Favreau (as Happy Hogan): “You sent Nick Fury to voice mail?”

Tom Holland (as Peter Parker/Spider-Man): “I gotta go.”

Jon Favreau (as Happy Hogan): “You do not ghost Nick Fury!”

Chris Van Vliet: “I’m sure Nick Fury doesn’t have a lot of people turning down his phone calls.”

Samuel L. Jackson: “It’s a first.”

Chris Van Vliet: “The same for Sam Jackson, right?”

Samuel L. Jackson: “Oh, no. I get blocked all the time. My daughter tells me I have to text her before I can call her. I can’t just call her.”

Nick Fury needs Spider-Man’s help to fight this giant storm-looking thing called Earth Elemental alongside Jake Gyllenhaal’s character, Mysterio.

Jake Gyllenhaal: “Everyone is so well-dressed.”

Chris Van Vliet: “Well, we knew you guys would be bringing it.”

Jake Gyllenhaal: “But they’re suits, though. You guys are all in suits.”

Chris Van Vliet: “But this is probably far more comfortable, plus you get to show off the guns this way. right? You’re like Jacked Gyllenhaal over here.”

Jake Gyllenhaal: “That’s exactly — Jake ‘Jack-enhaal.’ That’s more appropriate.”

Jake’s character is kinda like an older brother to Spider-Man.

Jake Gyllenhaal: “Mysterio really respects Spider-Man, and vice versa. It’s not just, ‘Oh, he looks up to him.’ I think there’s a real equality to the two of them.”

Now, the thing about this — or any Marvel movie, for that matter — is they are very hard to talk about without giving anything away. I mean, just ask Tom Holland.

Tom Holland: “‘How have you been?’ I’m like, ‘Not good. Iron Man dies.'” (laughs)

Chris Van Vliet: “Is this why you guys are in the room, so Tom doesn’t give me any more spoilers?”

Zendaya: “Yeah, he’s no longer allowed to do solo interviews.”

Zendaya tells us the details about the film were literally under lock and key.

Zendaya: “The only time you could read a full script was to go into a locked room and, like, sign your life away.”

Since we couldn’t talk about the movie’s plot without fear of giving anything away, we instead learned about Tom’s biggest fear.

Tom Holland: “I’m not a big fan of spiders, which is, obviously, a little ironic.” (laughs)

Chris Van Vliet: “How is Spider-Man not a fan of spiders?”

Tom Holland: “Because, if you actually think about it, Spider-Man and spiders are nothing alike. Spider-Man wears a red and blue suit and swings from buildings.”

Zendaya: “They swing from…”

Jacob Batalon: “Their butts. From their butts.”

Tom Holland: “Spider-Man doesn’t shoot webs out of his bum, does he?”

Zendaya: “That would make for a way more fun movie.”

Jacob Batalon: “Way different movie.”

“Spider-Man: Far from Home” swings into North American theaters on Tuesday.

