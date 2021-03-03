SoFlo hotspot Wynwood Marketplace set to reopen on Thursday

Some of our favorite spots in town are still closed, but one of them is making an amazing comeback! Wynwood Marketplace is getting ready to reopen tomorrow, but Deco’s taking you inside tonight.

New year, new Wynwood Marketplace.

This SoFlo hot spot is back in business after being closed for almost a year.

Sarah Caceres, Wynwood Marketplace: “We’re just thrilled to have our family back together and welcome everyone back to Wynwood to visit the Wynwood Marketplace.”

This place is a huge outside oasis where you can shop, eat, drink and be merry.

Once upon a time, it used to look like this, but the space has undergone a total transformation.

Sarah Caceres: “You’re gonna see all kinds of shops, photo murals. We have photo ops inside the venue, all kinds of restaurants.”

Revamping means Wynwood Marketplace was also able to expand its sitting area.

Sarah Caceres: “Now with the remodel, we have over 100 tables, and everyone is a VIP.”

VIP treatment equals no standing around and waiting.

Your food and drinks now come to you.

Sarah Caceres: “You can order right from your table from a QR code.”

Want to celebrate the grand reopening with something special? Go with the WMP Burger.

Sarah Caceres: “You’ll only find it here. It has a special secret sauce, fried egg, melted cheddar cheese, nicely toasted. It’s delicious.”

There’s also yummy al pastor tacos, and to wash it all down…

Sarah Caceres: “One of my favorite drinks that we have here is the spicy guava margarita. All fresh, fresh guava, fresh jalapeno, fresh lime.”

Another option: a refreshing summertime mule!

Sarah Caceres: “Basically, your classic Moscow Mule, but with a twist of fresh strawberry and rosemary.”

Now that you’ve gotten your fill, it’s time to walk it off and shop ’til you drop!

Sarah Caceres: “We have over 40 local artisanal vendors here.”

Wynwood Marketplace converted shipping containers into individual mini shops, and you’ll find everything from T-shirts and house plants to psychic readings.

Sarah Caceres: “It’s a really cool place to come and spend your afternoon.”

Sebastian Zeledon, guest: “I love the new Wynwood Marketplace. I love how the environment is. It’s, like, more fitting for Wynwood and stuff. It’s super exciting.”

FOR MORE INFO:

Wynwood Marketplace

2250 NW Second Ave.

Miami, FL 33127

305-461-2700

www.wynwood-marketplace.com

