SoFlo fave Gino Cosculluela takes center stage on SYTYCD season finale

It. Is. On!

We’re down to the last dance of the season on “So You Think You Can Dance,” and when we look at the final four, there is one favorite that is near and dear to South Florida hearts.

Laurieann Gibson: “That was amazing!”

SoFlo’s own Gino Cosculluela has been killing it every step of the way, from auditions and now in Monday night’s grand finale.

Gino Cosculluela: “I’ve really been able to open up and just be the most true to myself, and I’m grateful for the show because it’s taught me so much more than dance.”

But the SoFlo fave has some competition.

Bailey Munoz: “I’m just soaking every single moment, and I’m just super grateful to be in this position.”

Mariah Russell: “I never thought I would make it this far, and I’m not only doing it for myself but for my family.”

In a week without eliminations, the Top 4 contestants will be giving it their all during the last performances for America’s vote.

Laurieann Gibson: Once you’ve rehearsed, once you’ve learned the choreography, as soon as it’s game time, you need to do just that: leave it all on the dance floor.”

Rehearsing weekly, eight hours a day, is challenging for the dancers, but they fight through the fatigue by reminding themselves why they started.

Mariah Russell: “It does get hard, but you just have to tell yourself that you’ve come such a long way and you’ve worked so hard to be here. So you definitely don’t want to waste it and throw it away.”

Only one will be crowned America’s favorite dancer, but they all feel like winners.

Sophie Pittman: “I just graduated, I just moved out here, and I’m already succeeding, and I just thank God every day for that and, I think, for the people I’ve met along the way.”

The big dance-off gets underway right after Deco here on 7.

