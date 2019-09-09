Miami dancer advances to final 4 on SYTYCD

MIAMI (WSVN) - Fox’s hit show “So You Think You Can Dance” is now down to their final four contestants, and a South Florida native is one of them.

7News has been following Gino Cosculluela’s journey on the show, and now he is moving on to compete in the season’s grand finale.

“I’ve really been able to open up and just be the most true to myself. I’m grateful for the show because it’s taught me so much more than dance,” said Cosculluela.

Participating in a week without eliminations, the top four contestants are giving it their all.

“I’m just soaking every single moment, and I’m just super grateful to be in this position,” said finalist Bailey Munoz.

It’s their last performance for America’s vote, and the dancers said they are grateful to have made it this far along in the competition.

“I never thought I would make it this far, and I’m not only doing it for myself, but for my family,” said finalist Mariah Russell.

“I just graduated. I just moved out here, and I’m already succeeding, and I just thank God every day for that, and I thank Him for the people I’ve met along the way,” said finalist Sophie Pittman.

Judge Laurieann Gibson said no matter how well you rehearse, it’s all about how you perform the night the audience is watching.

“Once you’ve rehearsed, once you’ve learned the choreography, as soon as it’s game time, you need to do just that,” said Gibson. “Leave it all on the dance floor.”

The finalists have been working relentlessly, eight hours a day to win the title of America’s favorite dancer.

“It does get hard, but you just have to tell yourself that you’ve came such a long way, and you’ve worked so hard to be here,” said Russell, “so you definitely don’t want to waste it and throw it away.”

“So You Think You Can Dance” airs Monday night on Channel 7 at 8 p.m.

Copyright 2019 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.