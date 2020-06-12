Shoot My Travel allows virtual photoshoots for lovers of photography

(WSVN) - For the last few months people have had virtual meetings, virtual happy hours and even virtual birthday parties.

But documenting those moments usually means a bad picture off of a computer screen.

Now you can let a professional from Shoot My Travel help you remember a milestone, and you are way more than six feet apart.

Picture graduating or expecting a baby and you want to remember the moment.

Maybe you want to change up your profile picture, but you are stuck at home social distancing.

Shoot My Travel has the solution, and it’s a virtual photo shoot.

Valerie Lopez: “Virtual photo shoots are photoshoots done through two screens. Your computer screen as the photographer, and the cell phone screen of the other person you are shooting.”

A professional photographer takes your pictures and you don’t have to leave home.

Valerie Lopez: “The consumer needs to have a phone, FaceTime, WhatsApp or Zoom. Any platform where we can connect. If you can flip your camera around, we can scout some locations where we can take the photos.”

Valerie Lopez: “I will be taking pictures with my camera through the screen, so directly to the screen of the computer, and screen shots.”

Since most of 2020 has been virtual communication, why not a photoshoot?

You don’t need to buy a tripod or even fancy lights.

They use what you’ve got on hand, and the professional guides you through the entire thing.

Valerie Lopez: “It’s about being an extra level of fun and an extra level of creative.”

Once the picture is taken, a little editing magic makes the moment whole.

Valerie Lopez: “I feel like it’s like a new film feeling because the photos come out grainy, and they have the digital effect of two screens, but it feels like old school as well.”

Prices for the virtual shoot start at $95, and the session usually takes about a half hour.

Valerie Lopez: “A virtual photo shoot is a great activity to do at home while you are in quarantine or social distancing.”

For more info:

www.shootmytravel.com

