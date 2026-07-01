MIAMI (WSVN) - Colombian superstar Shakira is bringing her “Las Mujeres Ya No Lloran World Tour” back to the 305.

Since the tour’s launch in 2025, it has become the highest-grossing tour for any latin artist ever.

The singer is set to perform at Miami’s Kaseya Center at 8:30 p.m. on Tuesday and Wednesday.

Seats are still available with ticket prices starting at less than $100 online.

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