Rolling Loud kicks off at Hard Rock Stadium with Migos, Cardi B

MIAMI GARDENS, FLA. (WSVN) - It’s loud, it’s lit, and it’s going down in Miami Gardens this weekend.

The 2019 edition of the world’s largest hip-hop festival rolled on late into the night at Hard Rock Stadium, Friday night, thanks in part to some very big names.

The packed venue was thumping as thousands of revelers experienced pulsating beats from a wide array of artists across three stages.

“It’s the greatest time in the world, Rolling Loud! What’s up?” said a reveler.

“I wanna see Lil Baby, Young Thug. I love Travis Scott. You can never go wrong with [Kid] Cudi,” said Connor Gamble, who is visiting from Dallas, Texas. “Everybody’s just awesome.”

Festivities kicked off with headliners Migos and Cardi B.

The event, now in its fifth year, first began in Bayfront Park in 2015 as a one-day event and has now expanded to a three-day, star-studded weekend with music’s top players all taking center stage, including South Florida’s own Rick Ross.

As each stage got ready to roll, concertgoers said there’s no better place to celebrate than in the 305.

“I came all the way from Dallas, Texas, and this is honestly the best festival I’ve been to,” said Gamble. “I’ve been to AstroWorld in Houston. This doesn’t even compare to it.”

The 2019 Rolling Loud ends Sunday night.

