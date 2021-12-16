When it comes to deciding what’s for dinner, the Ritz Carlton Bal Harbour wants to take the decision making out of your hands.

The destination has a pop-up foodies will fall in love with.

You don’t need to look up the menu, because there isn’t one!

Eating at the Ritz Carlton Bal Harbour just got even Ritz’ier, because a one-of-a-kind sushi dinner just popped up.

Joseph Fisher (in good taste): “We want to take the guests on this amazing culinary journey.”

And you better bring your appetite.

Joseph Fisher: “The Gold Standard Omakase at the Ritz Carlton Bal Harbour is a 15-course tasting of sushi. Each serving is going to be about one to two pieces of sushi. The sushi ranges anywhere from fresh wagu beef to king salmon. We also do an infused soy sauce which is infused with 3 different types of soy.”

You don’t have to decide a thing when you sit down. The entire menu is chef’s choice. That’s what makes it fun!

Joseph Fisher: “Omakase means “I leave it up to you.” Ultimately, the chef creates the menu on a daily basis. He’s a very creative chef, he sources all the fish, all our local wagu beef. He goes and picks the vegetables himself.”

Sake to me! They’ve got booze that goes perfectly with the pop-up.

Joseph Fisher: “We partnered with, actually, local sake purveyors as well, and they have paired us a special menu to go with our menu from a sushi standpoint so the pairings are really great together.”

And since size matters when it comes to omakase, the dinner is so intimate you can get up close and personal with the chef.

Joseph Fisher: “For each seating there will be no more than eight people, and we will do three seatings per night.”

