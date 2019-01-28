The rich and famous were in town over the weekend for a very expensive horse race. Master equestrian Chris Van Vliet saddled up to get the story. Giddy-up!

The Pegasus World Cup, the richest horse race in North America, took place right in our backyard over the weekend. Well, not technically our backyard. I mean, you could probably only fit one or two horses in mine, but you know what I mean.

Announcer: “And they’re off! Pegasus World Cup turf!”

Despite the rain, Gulfstream Park in Hallandale Beach hosted the hottest ticket in town: the Pegasus World Cup.

And while the horses were the focus, all eyes were on the D-O-O-G.

Snoop Dogg: “At the Pegasus 2019 looking at the horse racing, add a little dimension to my life. Oh, man, some real fun. I’m bringing my West Coast flavor — my attitude, my style, my swag, man. I’m bringing the whole Snoop Dogg package.”

Turns out Snoop has never played the horses — until now.

Snoop Dogg: “No, I never have, but today might be the first time I do it. I got a few dollars in my pocket. I may wanna do that.”

The race brought out Evander Holyfield, Dennis Rodman and actress Bella Thorne.

Bella Thorne: “At a $16 million horse race. Did you hear me? Did you hear that number? I can’t even believe I’m here right now.”

Bella admitted she didn’t know much about racing, but the Broward-born star did have a name picked out if she ever bought a horse.

Bella Thorne: “I think Fire Crotch seems relevant in all aspects.”

Uh, year, we’ll keep a lookout for that filly — perhaps at the Kentucky Derby?

At the end of the day, City of Light won the race and $4 million.

I wonder if Snoop won any money.

Academy Award nominee Mark Ronson hit the decks at the after-party. The music producer talked about his work on “A Star Is Born.”

Mark Ronson: “The movie ‘A Star Is Born’ is such a great film to be caught up in that whole whirlwind thing where people are excited about it. It’s great, and I loved working with Lady Gaga.”

Of course, no stage is safe when the Dogg’s in the house, and Snoop took this party to the finish line.

Snoop Dogg: “And it goes a little something like this.” (begins dancing)

The total purse for the event was $16 million, split between two races. Just to put that into perspective, this year’s Kentucky Derby purse will only be a measly $3 million. Only $3 million!

