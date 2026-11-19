(WSVN) - Hours away from “Grand Theft Auto VI’s” highly anticipated launch, PlayStation Network suffered a major outage.

Frustrated players flooded social media with complaints about failed logins and connection problems when downloading games on Wednesday night.

No official cause for the outage was given.

Sony recommended that affected players examine their system software and internet connections.

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