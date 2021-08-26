SUNRISE, FLA. (WSVN) - The latest surge in COVID-19 cases caused some added safety measures to a concert set to take place in Sunrise.

Audience members for the upcoming Harry Styles concert will have to show proof of vaccination or a negative COVID-19 test.

Masks will also be required for the show.

The sold-out event is scheduled to take place at the BB&T Center on Oct. 8.

