Many of you know I’m from Hialeah. If you don’t know, now you do. I grew up in the City of Progress/Strip Shopping Centers, so imagine my surprise when I parked at one said shopping center and walked into a sandwich shop that felt more like I was in Wynwood or South Beach than Hialeah. Pan.com Sandwicheria is that place.

The menu features some Cuban classics with a twist like the “Super Frita” ($9), a double frita sandwich with gouda, bacon and onion jam topped with a fried egg, crispy potatoes and served on a brioche bun. The “Reubencito” ($9) is a classic corned beef Reuben sandwich, only this one comes with fried pork chunks. The “Lechon Americano” ($8) is the pork sandwich you’ve come to know and love topped with guava BBQ sauce, avocado and arugula. Cuban Hummus ($5.50) made from chickpeas, chorizo, green plantains and scallions are on the appetizer list, and they make a mean “Medio Dia Croquette” ($4.50) served with a mustard sauce.

The menu is muy rico!

Pan.Com Sandwicheria

1255 W 46th St.

Hialeah, FL 33012

786-409-2567

