NFL players, celebrities turn out to the Bud Light Super Bowl Music Fest in Miami

MIAMI (WSVN) - NFL players and celebrities turned out in force for the first day of the Bud Light Super Bowl Music Fest at the AmericanAirlines Arena in downtown Miami.

Stars such as DJ Khaled and Megan Thee Stallion, who performed at the event, could be seen walking the red carpet, Thursday night.

The event will run until Saturday, and DJ Khaled headlined the event on Thursday.

A number of current and former NFL players also walked the red carpet ahead of the performances, and they shared which performances they were looking forward to watching.

“Da Baby, I wanna see my dog get right and turn up the crowd for sure,” Houston Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson said.

“Meek Mill, I want to see Meek Mill perform,” Los Angeles Chargers safety Derwin James said. “I know he gonna put on a show, so I can’t wait to see Meek Mill perform.”

“DJ Khaled has surprises,” actor Terrence J said. “He’s bringing out 10 people that haven’t even been announced yet.”

Ahead of his headline performance, Khaled talked about what concertgoers should expect from him on stage.

“Bringing a Grammy home to Miami so I’m excited,” Khaled said. “The energy on stage is going to be award-winning. It’s going to be crazy.”

Guns N’ Roses will be playing at the festival on Friday, and Saturday will feature Maroon 5 and musical duo Dan + Shay.

Despite the performances, this year’s Super Bowl was on the mind of some of the event’s attendees.

When asked who was going to win this year’s Super Bowl, former NFL wide receiver Chad Johnson said, “Chiefs definitely. It’s all about matches. I’m thinking about my football knowledge in the years I played the game.”

“I think the Chiefs might win,” Los Angeles Rams cornerback Jalen Ramsey said. “Their offense just got too much firepower, I think, so I think they’re going to win. Their defense has been playing at a high level lately.”

“I’m going to give it to Kansas City,” Indianapolis Colts linebacker Darius Leonard said. “Their offense is dynamic. They got a lot of skill guys, and you have Pat Mahomes orchestrating the whole thing, so it’s kinda hard to stop that power offense.”

The high-profile attendees also agreed that the Super Bowl and Miami are a great match.

When asked why Miami is special for the Super Bowl, Johnson said, “I mean, it’s dope. It’s dope. The culture, the ethnicities that are here, you know? There’s so many different people under one umbrella in one place, in a great place.”

“Miami, regardless of who’s playing, Miami’s going to bring out the crowd and bring out everyone,” Watson said. “Great weather, it’s a great scenery, great culture, so Miami is definitely the perfect spot to have the Super Bowl.”

“I think it’s good for the players,” quarterback Tua Tagovailoa, who has declared for this year’s NFL Draft, said. “It’s a place where they really don’t have to worry too much about the weather.”

“It’s the best place on Earth to be in the Super Bowl ’cause there’s nothing like Miami,” Terrence J said. “The food, the culture, the weather is incredible. It’s not cold here. We’re not bundled up. It’s just an amazing atmosphere.”

