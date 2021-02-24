Natural hairstyle trends upward amid coronavirus pandemic

You can always count on people to find a silver lining, even in a pandemic. When some women couldn’t get to their hairstylists because of COVID, they gave rise to a new trend: natural hair.

It’s just not easy getting hair like Beyonce, Kelly Rowland or Cardi B, especially during a pandemic!

Good thing “hairs” a new trend growing — the natural look.

Simone Hylton, hair stylist, Natural Trendsetters: “Natural hair is hair in its original state, hair that’s not chemically treated. I think it’s really trending now because of COVID, a lot of people were forced to stop using chemicals with not being able to attend the salons.”

Alicia Keys is all about going au naturale as you can see in her music video “In Common,” but she’s not the only one.

Simone Hylton: “Gabrielle Union’s going natural. Taraji P. Henson, she actually has a line she just came out with. Viola Davis wears her hair natural. A lot of celebrities are wearing it.”

And thanks to Simone Hylton from Natural Trendsetters in Tamarac, you can say bye-bye to hair chemicals, too.

Simone Hylton: “We don’t just help people heal their hair to go natural. We help them to treat it, style it and really get the best results that they can.”

Ariel Imas, customer: “I just love having natural hair that’s not chemically processed. It’s healthier. It grows longer.”

Whether you wear long braids, the two strand twists, curly hair, bantu knots or locs (locks), you’ll never get tired of the look.

Simone Hylton: “It’s different textures, so one technique on every style looks different. It just gives you a little more freedom.”

And your hair will love you for it.

Simone Hylton: “It’s the healthiest way to wear your hair.”

FOR MORE INFO:

Natural Trendsetters

(located in Walmart Neighborhood Market)

7247 NW 88th Ave.

Tamarac, FL 33321

954-486-1414

www.naturaltrendsetters.com

Copyright 2021 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.