Cute. Cozy. Quaint. Maybe you haven’t heard of Mixto Food and Drink in Miami Springs but owners Ernie and Gina Pelaez are hoping the positive buzz about their affordable new eatery keeps buzzing along. Mixto’s menu features some favorite dishes your “abuela” might have made only with some international flavor twists.

Vaca Frita Rolls – shredded beef wrapped in a spring roll

Drunken Pork Chunks – beer braised pork chunks in sweet orange soy sauce

Parm Stacked Potatoes – cheesy, rich and crisp

El Machete Sandwich – prosciutto, bacon, salami, tomato, provolone and spicy mayo sandwich served with homemade malanga chips (my fave)

Chicken and Tostones – shredded garlic aioli chicken atop a crispy toston

Starters $4.50-$12.95

Sandwiches $9.50-$12.95

Specials $9.95-$17.85

Brunch is also served on Sundays so grab your “abuela” and come on down. Just make sure to leave some room for the Guava Cheesecake.

Mixto Food and Drinks

17 Westward Dr.

Miami Springs, FL 33166

Phone: (786) 420-5517

mixto.business.site

