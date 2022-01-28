You’re going to be bouncing on air.

The world’s largest bounce house is visiting South Florida.

Are the words gigantic or colossal?

Danielle Hodge: “If you stand next to it or go in front, you look like a tiny ant.”

This bounce house isn’t just big.

It’s the biggest in the world– literally.

Deco is talking about a Guinness World Record, 13,000 square feet of.

Danielle Hodge: “Basically an inflatable theme park.”

That’s like a whole Star Island mansion, but like, made of nylon and split between four attractions!

Danielle Hodge: “In the main castle you got the DJ playing games, you got a ball pit, obstacle course, confetti blast.”

Then, what Big Bounce America calls the Giant.

Danielle Hodge: “If you’re ready to get your cardio on, then this is for you, race your brother, mom or dad or sister.”

There’s also Sports Slam.

Danielle Hodge: “That’s the challenge area: volleyball, dodgeball, basketball.”

And Airspace.

Danielle Hodge: “There’s super tall slides that go fast.”

Dress comfortably, in long shorts or pants, make sure to bring socks and, as always, safety first.

Then like, Iggy Azalea once said… or how about this jumping tutorial from Destiny’s Child?

Bounce on over to Miramar Regional Park now through Sunday and next Friday through Sunday.

Alex Miranda: “This isn’t just for kids; it’s also for adults. Skip the gym this week and bounce.

One ticket gets you three hours, split by age group, ranging from $19 for toddlers to $39 for adults.

Danielle Hodge: “Sneakers off, party on, come on out.”

For tickets, click here.

