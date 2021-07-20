In the mood for a good thriller? We’ve got somethin’ scary for ya! It’s a new movie based on true events about a serial killer in — well, how do we break this to you — Florida! Deco’s Alex Miranda, who wouldn’t hurt a fly, but don’t hold him up in line at Starbucks, has the gruesome details.

Or how about that skimpy serving of guac at Chipotle…

Now, back to the movie, it does take place in Florida, but the real killer was actually out in Texas, if that makes you feel better.

Either way, it’s a funny place for two Hollywood stars to fall in love.

When a movie is based on true events about a serial killer in the Sunshine State…

Trailer: “Another girl vanished from a truck stop outside Pensacola last night.”

Lock your doors and pull out the popcorn!

“Midnight in the Switchgrass” follows Bruce Willis, Megan Fox and Emile Hirsch — FBI agents and a Florida police officer — investigating a string of truck stop murders.

Trailer: “The minute I got made bait, it became my operation!”

But after an undercover sting goes wrong, director (and “Vanderpump Rules” star) Randall Emmett says Rebecca takes the law into her own hands!

Randall Emmett: “She doesn’t want these girls to be forgotten, even if it means risking her job and ultimately her life.”

But let’s cut to the chase. Megan and real-life boyfriend Machine Gun Kelly met on this set!

Alex Miranda: “What were they like? Just give us a little of that tea!”

… under some not so sweet circumstances.

Trailer: “You belong to me. You understand what I’m saying?”

Randall Emmett: “The chemistry they had was amazing. They were like, ‘OK, background ready,’ and I was so immersed in watching them on screen that I didn’t even say action. She was like, ‘Are you going to call action?’ I was like, ‘All right! Relax!’

And MGK has Randall to thank for their meet-cute.

Randall Emmett: “He was like, ‘You know what? You’re persistent as [expletive]. I’m in.'”

Speaking of “Vanderpump,” Randall just welcomed baby girl Ocean into the world with fiancée and co-star Lala Kent.

Randall Emmett: “When you have two kids already, one thing you learn about is time. It’s not on your side. Lala is an incredible mother. She’s just in it to win it.”

“The Irishman” producer grew up right here in Kendall Lakes.

Randall Emmett: “I even flew back to Florida before my first movie got financed and was at my parents house because I had no money.”

Alex Miranda: “Been there, done that, OK! Been there, done that.”

And says, film buffs, his best advice for succeeding in the biz is…

Randall Emmett: “When people say ‘No,’ you gotta say, ‘OK, that’s one person’s opinion, but I’m going to keep going.'”

“Midnight in the Switchgrass” will slice its way into theaters and onto digital this Friday.

