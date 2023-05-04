IN A GALAXY FAR, FAR AWAY (WSVN) — May the Fourth be with you because it’s Star Wars Day! The annual celebration of all things Star Wars is upon us once again. A play on the iconic Jedi blessing, may the Force be with you, the fan-favorite holiday officially started back in 2011.

Whether you’re a die-hard Star Wars fan or just looking for a fun way to spend the day, Miami-Dade and Broward have got you covered with plenty of events to choose from.

The Wharf Miami and The Wharf Fort Lauderdale will be hosting a Star Wars-themed party at their respective locations to celebrate the day dedicated to the Jedi and Sith of South Florida. For more information on the Fort Lauderdale event, click here. The Miami event details will be available here.

There will also be several movie screenings throughout South Florida.

Novotel Miami Brickell will be hosting a screening of the movie Star Wars: A New Hope at 8 p.m. Tickets are $25 and include a complimentary drink and popcorn. To purchase admission for this event, click here.

The Easton Rooftop Pool & Lounge in Fort Lauderdale will also be getting in on the action with a special screening of Star Wars. This event starts at 8 p.m. and you must RSVP here before arrival.

This year also marks the 40th anniversary of Star Wars: Return of the Jedi. Select movie theaters will be screening the movie that is part of the original trilogy that kick-started the fandom back in 1988.

Pinecrest Gardens is set to host an event for those who want to dress up for the occasion. Admission is free and attendees can even enter a contest if they show up as their favorite Star Wars character. For more information on this event, click here.

Trivia fans can visit Publix GreenWise Market at The Main Las Olas for a Star Wars-themed questionnaire to test their knowledge of the Force. Miami-Dade residents looking to partake in a trivia event can visit the Seven Seas Bar in Miami. Both events are free but you will have to reserve your spots to participate.

If you’re looking for deals to celebrate the day, many companies are honoring Star Wars Day with discounts on Star Wars merchandise. Fans can check out the latest deals from retailers like Amazon, Target, and Walmart, while specialty retailers like LEGO, Disney and Funko are all dropping brand-new toys, merchandise and collectibles to celebrate the day.

Another reason for Star Wars fans to celebrate this year is to commemorate Carrie Fisher, who passed away on Dec. 27, 2016, receiving a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. The ceremony will be held at 2:30 p.m. EST and livestreamed by the Hollywood Chamber of Commerce.

Copyright 2023 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.