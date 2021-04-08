‘Masked Singer’ host Nick Cannon unmasked as wild card Bulldog

“The Masked Singer” served up some major surprises Wednesday night. Missed it? Deco has the highlights.

Never thought I’d swoon over a Black Swan, but this song bird is taking “The Masked Singer” to a whole other level.

Piglet is no pork chop. His squeal is downright sexy. I mean, that voice is “bacon” me crazy.

Chameleon (rapping): “One thing bout music, when it hits, you feel no pain.”

Don’t know ’bout you, but I don’t think a rapping chameleon could ever blend in.

Besides great performances, the show introduced a new wild card contestant.

Bulldog (singing): “Candy girl, you’re all my world.”

That sweet tooth, I mean tune, didn’t do the Bulldog any favors.

Niecy Nash: “Tonight, I decide who gets unmasked.”

Judges: “Since when?”

Guest host Niecy Nash shocking everyone by sending home…

Niecy Nash: “The Bulldog!”

Surprise! Nick Cannon, unmasked!

The “Masked Singer” host took time off from the show after getting COVID.

Nick Cannon: “You stepping in for me during my sickness, which was a hard time for me, and being able to watch you do your thing, amazingly, and shine here, I truly do thank you.”

Nick didn’t just praise Neicy. He gave props to the contestants, too.

Nick Cannon: “”I have a newfound respect for all of our masked crusaders, from Season 1 to all of these people right here on this stage.”

Before he gets back to his hosting duties, let’s give it up for Nick.

Copyright 2021 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.