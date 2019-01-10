HOLLYWOOD, FLA. (WSVN) - A legendary South Florida radio host announced he is signing off for the last time.

Freddie Cruz ended his 34-year reign as the “king of evening radio” for Hot 105 FM in Hollywood, late Thursday night.

The Cuban-born personality was the original evening host on The Quiet Storm, a show that airs classic and contemporary R&B, as well as other hits from the ’70s, ’80s and ’90s.

