Guy Pearce reflects on working with Kevin Spacey, calls him ‘handsy’

James Cromwell, Russell Crowe, Guy Pearce and Kevin Spacey in publicity portrait for the film 'L.A. Confidential', 1997.

(CNN) — Guy Pearce has something to say about Kevin Spacey.

The actors worked together while filming the 1997 movie, “L.A. Confidential.” In an interview with Australian talk show host Andrew Denton on Tuesday, Pearce said it was “slightly difficult” to star opposite Spacey on the project because he was “handsy.”

“Tough one to talk about at the moment,” Pearce said when Denton mentioned his former co-star. “Amazing actor. Incredible actor. Mmm, slightly difficult time with Kevin, yeah. He’s a handsy guy.”

Pearce added, “Thankfully I was 29 and not 14.”

CNN has contacted Pearce’s publicist for comment.

Spacey was first accused of sexual assault by actor Anthony Rapp, who told BuzzFeed in October about an alleged encounter with Spacey at a party in 1986, during which Spacey made a sexual advance toward the then 14-year-old Rapp.

At the time of Rapp’s accusation, Spacey issued a statement claiming he did not recall the incident, but apologized for what he said would have been “deeply inappropriate drunken behavior.”

Days after the initial accusation by Rapp, CNN published an investigation in which “House of Cards” production staff accused Spacey of sexual harassment and one incident of sexual assault. The next day, Netflix announced they would not continue the series if Spacey was part of it.

A publicist who has since parted ways with the actor said at the time that Spacey was seeking unspecified treatment. Spacey has not commented on the allegations beyond his initial apology to Rapp.

In April it was revealed that the Los Angeles County District Attorney is reviewing a sexual assault case against Spacey. The case involves “events” that reportedly took place in October 1992 and involve a male adult, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department.

In London, 20 allegations of inappropriate behavior by Spacey were unearthed during an investigation commissioned by officials at The Old Vic Theatre, where Spacey served as artistic director from 2004-15.

The Old Vic said the allegations spanned from 1995 to 2013, with most of the claims taking place before 2009. The theater added that it had not been possible to verify any of the allegations.

CNN has reached out to Spacey’s attorney for comment.

