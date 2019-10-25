They are the power couple behind Miami’s beloved Mandolin Aegean Bistro, and now Anastasia Koutsioukis and Ahmet Erkaya are at it again. The pair just opened Gregory’s Diner, an homage to Anastasia’s Greek grandparents: Gregory and Maria. The couple opened their own diner in St. Louis after emigrating from Greece and kept it going for 35 years.

Gregory’s offers an all day menu of some old school diner classics with a modern spin. On a recent visit we had the Grand Crudite with black bean dip ($12) a beautiful prawn cocktail appetizer ($20) and two delicious pastas. One was a rigatoni with meat sauce ($16) the other a delicious creamy pasta special made with walnuts.

Right now they’re open for lunch, dinner and brunch on the weekends. They serve some breakfast items all day, but by December they hope to have a full, all-day breakfast menu.

Gregory’s is inside the historic Vagabond Hotel in the city’s up and coming Mimo District on Biscayne Boulevard. Three other eateries have opened here in the past four years without much success. Let’s hope Gregory’s Diner, like Anastasia’s grandparents, is open here for the next 35 years too.

Gregory’s Diner

7301 Biscayne Boulevard

Miami, FL 33138

(305) 846-9130

Follow me on Instagram, Facebook, Twitter and Snapchat @belkysnerey

Copyright 2019 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.