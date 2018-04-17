Deco’s Chris Van Vliet does live karaoke at Ricky’s South Beach

Chris Van Vliet loves singing. He also likes applause. The problem is, Chris’ singing doesn’t get applause — until now. We have more from the Canadian crooning correspondent himself.

If you only knew how much I had to pay these people to applaud my singing, you’d be very surprised. A bar on South Beach is letting you take center stage and become a rock star with a live band to back you up. And as I proved — they’ll let anyone do it.

Inside Ricky’s South Beach on Monday nights, it’s an intimate setting, with the band playing your favorite songs.

And the lead singer is you … and you … and me?!

Chris Van Vliet (singing): “Touching me! Give it to me! Sweet Caroline!”

Instead of saying you’re with the band, here you can say you’re in the band.

Joseph Natale: “Live band karaoke is something we’ve done since we opened the doors.”

Chris Van Vliet: “What is the ratio of good to bad singers?”

Joseph Natale: “There are no bad singers, there are only singers who choose poor songs.”

Chris Van Vliet: “So I’ve chosen ‘Sweet Caroline’ with the sole purpose that if I don’t sing well, the crowd will hopefully ‘bah bah bah’ with me. What do you think?”

Joseph Natale: “I think that’s a strong game plan.”

Sekond Nature is the band we performed with, and they play from 10 p.m. until 2 a.m. It’s as simple as picking a song from their list of over 250 and giving it your best shot.

Chris Van Vliet: “I think I may be the first person in the history of karaoke to do karaoke while sober.”

Joseph Natale: “You’re absolutely correct.”

Chris Van Vliet: “Which is going to make it that much more interesting.”

Interesting is a good word, because it started out a little rough.

Chris Van Vliet (singing): “I can’t begin to know it. But then I know it’s going strong.”

Yikes! How come it always sounds better when you sing in the shower? But with some help from the crowd, we started rocking!

Chris Van Vliet (singing): “Sweet Caroline! Bah, bah, bah. Good times never seemed so good. So good! So good! So good!”

Chris Van Vliet: “We did it! We did it sober!”

On top of the live band karaoke, Ricky’s also has one of the best happy hours on South Beach. It’s half price on all their drinks from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m. every single day.

FOR MORE INFO:

Ricky’s South Beach

1222 16th St.

Miami Beach, FL 33139

(305) 704-3602

http://www.rickyssouthbeach.com/

