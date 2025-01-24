Fancy yourself a pizza chef? And we don’t mean you DiGiorno frozen pizza masters out there. A true pizzaioli knows the ins and outs and the history of this universally drooled-over dish and a world-famous, Venice, Italy-based pizza academy has just opened right here in Miami. Deco’s hot, steamy reporter Alex Miranda is here with the cheesy deets.

It’s not delivery or DiGiorno, it’s something else altogether. The owners of the popular Piola and P.Pole Pizza want to spread the Italian craft of authentic, I mean pH balance, pizza-making. This is some serious stuff. You will be certified as a pizzaiolo at the end, but full throughout.

Stefano Carniato…

Stefano Carniato: “The best pizza and the best espresso is in Naples because they have the best water in the world.”

Alex Miranda: “Oh!”

…knows pizza-making.

Stefano Carniato: “In the Napoli, everybody makes pizza in the garage for the dinner, for lunch and for the breakfast.”

Alex Miranda: “So how old were you about this point?”

Stefano Carniato: “Around the 14, 15.”

And wants to teach you, authentically, at the world-famous — well, let me just have him say the name of the school first.

Alex miranda: “Scuola Italiana Pizzaioli.”

Stefano Carniato: “Scuola is the school. Italiana. Pizzaioli.”

Alex Miranda: “Perfect. Now we got that, we’re good!”

The Scuola Italiana Pizzaioli just opened in Miami and comes all the way from Venice, Italy.

Student: “Incredible. Beyond our greatest expectations.”

Teaching professionals and the passionate, using only the best Italian tools and ingredients.

Stefano Carniato: “Pizza is really simple. It’s flour, yeast, water and salt, and a something, and a little thing. But if you don’t have these three ingredients good, the pizza don’t come good.”

The students in the course learn about all different kinds of dough. A lot of folks probably didn’t even know that there were that many different variations when it comes to making pizza, but absolutely, you taste the difference big time.

And taught today by Chef Angelo.

Alex Miranda: “Is this your creation?”

Angelo: “Margherita Contemporanea.”

Alex Miranda: “Ayy, I just loved the way that you said it. It sounded delicious.”

Not only do their intensive, five-day trainings end with an official pizzaiolo certificate. You also get to eat the classwork.

Alex Miranda: “Are you going to share a slice with me, or are you taking this all for yourself?”

Student: “Dig in.”

Most days.

Stefano Carniato: “The second, the third, the fourth and the fifth.”

Alex Miranda: “Ahh, OK, but not the first?”

Stefano Carniato: “Not the first because we prepare the dough.”

Each class is eight hours long.

Student: “It’s a hands-on experience. We’re learning all about the different formulas to make pizza. How to improve on what we’re doing at home, because we entertain a lot.”

And with no patience for any of that American-style funny business.

Alex Miranda: “I love Hawaiian pizza. As a matter of fact, it’s my favorite type of pizza.”

Stefano Carniato: “We stop the interview.”

[Alex laughs.]

They also offer two-day, more targeted courses.

Stefano Carniato: “Just if someone wants to be strong in Neapolitan pizza, wants to be strong in Romana pizza, wants to be strong in Sicilian pizza.”

Either way, your 2025 pizza parties would sound something like this:

Student: [Student speaks in Italian]

Alex Miranda: “Spettacolare!”

Student: “Spettacolare!”

Are you hungry? ‘Cause I’m hungry. Everybody in the whole studio is just drooling.

Five-day courses cost $2,500. This is great for professionals who are really looking to start a business or improve theirs. But there are discounts for big groups, too. Two-day courses are $1,500.

FOR MORE INFO:

Scuola Italiana Pizzaioli

4421 NW 7th Ave.

Miami, FL 33127

scuolaitalianapizzaioli.com





Copyright 2024 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.