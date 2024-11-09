Deco viewers, we think you’re a piece of work — a work of art, a real masterpiece. But can you create art that’s as beautiful as you? What about if you’re blindfolded?

One studio in Downtown Miami wants you to put those fingers to use and see what happens. Deco’s resident artist, Alex Miranda, is live at Unarthodox with more.

It’s a great name, and I’m whispering a little bit because sculpting without sight is actually happening right behind me right now. Everybody in this room is about to put their blindfolds on, as we just mentioned, but the best part is that since you can’t see, there’s no pressure. Feel your way through and create something truly unique.

Fancy yourself an artist?

Class Instructor: “You guys are going to be sculpting an anatomically human face.”

If not, you are not alone. But you are invited…

Al Montagna: “I know that art can be pretentious sometimes and judgmental, but here it’s the complete opposite.”

…to Unarthodox.

Al Montagna: “It definitely represents what we’re doing here, which we’re taking the traditional forms of art and just mix them all around.”

The downtown Miami studio is hosting sensory sculpting experiences. Sound fun? It is!

But we left out the best part: You’ll be blindfolded.

Yes, take one sense away, heighten all the others, with aromas and music to help sink you into the present moment and those fingers into the clay.

But before covering up, start with the nose, then the eyebrows, can’t forget those cheekbones, the lips, and the rest is up to you.

Ten minutes in, you’ll get a sneak peek.

Class Instructor: “We’re going to take a look at your masterpiece, and also, we’re going to take a moment to kind of like ground ourselves.”

Alex Miranda: “Do you know what I’m going for yet?”

Class Instructor: “It’s great. You should take a look at it.”

Alex Miranda: “What?! I mean, it looks like a demented snake creature.”

Could have been worse.

Alex Miranda: “You know, at one point I put the tongue over his chin, and I thought it was his lip, but then, maybe five minutes later, I was like, ‘Oh, no, that’s not his mouth. That’s his chin.'”

Guest: “Bro.”

Alex Miranda: “Did you say ‘bro?'”

Guest: “Not bad.”

Guest: “Ha.”

Alex Miranda: “Do you like it?”

Guest: “Yeah, I guess. It’s not what I had in mind, but yeah.”

You don’t take the bust home, but you will hold on to the memories.

Al Montagna: “The art is simply a tool. We focus on the process of art, not the finished product.”

Although, it may be sad to part ways once you see the final product.

Alex Miranda: “I’m most proud of the hair. I’m really most proud of the hair. Wow.”

Guest: “I got this.”

[Alex laughs.]

Guest: “It looks cute, yeah. For my first time, I think I like it, yes.”

Guest: “It’s supposed to be a human, then you gave me that idea of a vampire, but I was like, ‘OK, I’m not in a vampire mood,’ so I decided to make my devil.”

Alex Miranda: “What was your inspiration?”

Guest: “My family.”

Alex Miranda: “Don’t tell them that! Don’t say it’s your mom or anything. She’ll kill you.”

Guest: “I was relaxed.”

Alex Miranda: “I can tell!”

Sculpture without sight experiences is $65 per person.

Al Montagna: “Not only do you come and express yourself with art, but you have a good time. You feel like you’re actually going out.”

Alex Miranda: “Ronald just started. He’s got his blindfold down. Ronald, tell me what you’re inspiration is?”

Ronald: “One of my inspirations is Bob Marley.”

Alex Miranda: “Yeah, it’s getting there. It’s getting there.”

FOR MORE INFO:

Unarthodox Immersive and Interactive Art Experiences

180 NE 1st St.

Miami, FL 33132

Tickets



