Now, a stripped down Mark Wahlberg has nothing to do with "Uncharted," his new movie with Tom Holland, but come on! We're not the types to pass up a chance to think about Mark in his underwear.

Tom Holland.

Tom Holland (as Nathan Drake): “There are places out there you can’t find on any map.”

Mark Wahlberg.

Mark Wahlberg (as Victor Sullivan): “You know your history.”

Need we say more?

Mark Wahlberg (as Victor Sullivan): “A little young for a bartender, aren’t you?”

Tom Holland (as Nathan Drake): “A little old for prom, aren’t you?”

OK, we’ll say more. In “Uncharted,” Nathan Drake — that’s Tom — and his wisecracking partner, Victor “Sully” Sullivan — you guessed it, Mark — embark on a dangerous quest to find the greatest treasure never found.

Nothing Tom would really do, though.

Tom Holland: “I’ probably give it back to wherever it came from. I feel like Great Britain has enough gold in museums that doesn’t belong to us.”

In case you were wondering, Mark is totally OK with the age jokes, all right?

Mark Wahlberg: “Embracing my getting older, playing the elder statesman. It was a lot of fun, playing something more age-appropriate instead of me trying to pull off playing the 27-year-old, swinging from the cargo plane.”

Especially since he gets to make his own.

Tom Holland (as Nathan Drake): “I’m pretty sure he just threatened to kill me.”

Mark Wahlberg (as Victor Sullivan): “Don’t touch your hair like that. You look like an idiot.”

The unlikely duo are also tracking clues that may lead to Nate’s long-lost brother, but they find plenty of trouble along the way.

Antonio Banderas (as Santiago Moncada): “My family has been looking for this fortune for a very long time. So much blood.”

The action-adventure movie is based on the wildly popular video game series, of which Tom has a clear favorite.

Tom Holland: “The fourth one is the most cinematic with, for me, the most compelling story. It’s what we based our film off of. You know, the tone and the style.”

But don’t expect Mark to play any “Uncharted” games anytime soon.

Mark Wahlberg: “No, my wife would absolutely kill me. I’ve got enough between going to the gym for three hours and then working and my golf habit and everything else. I’d be kicked out of the house.”

“Uncharted” dives into theaters on Friday.

