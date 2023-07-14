In case you haven’t heard or seen, this is the summer of pink.

Thanks to the “Barbie” movie, we’re seeing this blush color everywhere — especially at two hot spots in Miami, where they are embracing their inner pink, and doesn’t that sound nice?

Ariana Greenblatt (as Sasha): “Where are we?”

Margot Robbie (as Barbie): “This is Barbie Land.”

Everything is perfect in Barbie’s world, and it can also be perfect for living dolls like you.

Over at the Epic Hotel, life’s a dream.

Erica Nelson, general manager, Epic Hotel: “The Dream Cabana hosts up to seven people in our poolside cabana. It’s all decked out in pink, we’ve got pink flip-flops, bubbles. We’ve got a special cocktail menu with zero-proof cocktails — everything with a little shade of pink.”

And there are yummy eats.

Erica Nelson: “Dance to the Beet of Your Own Drum with fresh beet puree. We have our California Dreaming Club Sandwich. Some beautiful pink macaroons and the Dream Weaver cocktail, which is a perfect mojito.”

Pool life is the best life.

Erica Nelson: “Your views throughout the entire city are just sweeping, and you get the view from our 16th floor. You’re going to see yachts come by, you’re going to see tall buildings and maybe a cruise ship coming in and out of port as well.”

It’s all about pink sips at this artsy scene.

Brooke Gramer: “At the Arlo Wynwood, you can live your best Barbie life going to the rooftop, seeing 360 (degree) views of the Wynwood cultural arts district.”

Everyone is welcome to get tickled pink by these drinks from Higher Ground.

Brooke Gramer: “The Guayaba Mojito is our take on the classic Havana rum cocktail, it’s made with fresh-pressed sugar cane, and it’s sprinkled with sparkling wine in a beautiful pale pink glass to make you feel really Barbiesque.”

Strike me pink with this next bev.

Brooke Gramer: “The Inca Orchid is made with our homemade chicha morada, and it’s sprinkled with flowers, and it’s just a fresh, light, summery cocktail that is also pink, to get in the Barbie mood.”

You can party like Barbie through resort passes for both locations.

FOR MORE INFO:

Kimpton Epic Miami

270 Biscayne Blvd Way

Miami, FL 33131

Click for more info on Epic Hotel tickets



Arlo Wynwood

2217 Northwest Miami Court

Miami, FL 33127

786-522-6600

Click for more info on Arlo Wynwood tickets

