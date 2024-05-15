What do a dollface, scarecrow, and pin-up girl have in common? Answer- “The Strangers: Chapter One”. Yes, these three masked characters are back in the remake of the 2008 version. Here to tell us about it, our baby face, Alex Miranda.

Stranger danger. Deco got a scoop on the very gory deets of this horror flick. Because masks and ropes are probably not a typical Tuesday night at your house. Unless they are, and if so, go off.

Talk about killing the mood.

Madelaine Petsch and Froy Gutierrez run for their lives in The Strangers: Chapter One and the killers kill for no reason.

Another weird knock? Umm, I don’t know. I think we should maybe not open that up.

Madelaine Petsch: “This is only my second time here.”

Froy Gutierrez: “This is my first time here.”

But the original with Liv Tyler will always have Madelaine’s bloody heart.

Madelaine Petsch: “I swear on my mother’s life The Strangers 2008 version was my favorite horror film of all time before I booked this. So when I got sent this I was like A: how dare they?! If it’s not me, how dare they? And B: I’m so excited.”

The same masked killers from the classic join this new three-part horror flick.

Froy Gutierrez: “The mask in any horror film is all about not knowing who’s underneath it. It’s about what you’re seeing on screen and then also what isn’t being shown on screen that you’re figuring out.”

And what we’re trying to figure out is…how parts one, two, and three were filmed all at once?! Phew!

Madelaine Petsch: “Challenging, to say the least. Shooting movie three, scene 20 top of the day, then movie one scene two in the middle of the day, movie 2 scene 13 at the end of the day was crazy!”

Froy Gutierrez: “Yeah, it’s like a 4.5 hour long movie.”

Madelaine Petsch: “That’s normal right?”

Froy Gutierrez: “Right. Very normal.”

Madelaine Petsch: “Totally.”

So spill some blood, oh I mean tea, sorry, on what we can expect on the next one?

Madelaine Petsch: “Lots more blood and lots more strangers.”

You can catch “The Strangers: Chapter One” in theaters on Thursday.

