“Edward Scissorhands” is a classic Johnny Depp film. Aside from the great performances, those plant sculptures were totally on fleek, and if you’ve ever dreamed of having one, now’s your chance! One business in SoFlo has got the greens. I mean, the means, to do it.

He might not be Johnny Depp, but he’s a real magician when it comes to plants.

Matthew Lang is The Plant Guy, and he can turn any area into the space of your dreams.

Matthew Lang (better than a gardner): “What we do, which is a little bit different from a gardner, is generally everything we do, we do above the ground, so we add plants to a wall, to a rooftop, to ceilings. Really, the ultimate goal is to bring joy to all of our clients.”

His work is sure to make your neighbors green with envy.

Matthew Lang: “We are doing plants on the outside, on the dock. We’re doing the front entry with orchids. We’re doing a plant wall, super cool, and we’re doing some artificial animals, pre-made sculptures.”

Who doesn’t love animal sculptures like these? They really make the place come to life!

Matthew Lang: “Animal sculptures are amazing, and the cool thing about it is we can actually design for certain clients who say they want a different animal. We’ll sketch it up, we’ll send it out, and we’ll have that made, but they’re really, really cool. They just bring so much character to a space.”

Or if you don’t mind having a bear in your back yard, you could stick with any pre-made animal he’s got roaming about his shop.

Matthew Lang: “The artificial animals, they’re actually made of fiberglass, so it’s like a real structure, and then they’re coated in a UV tolerant grass, artificial turf. It’s supposed to last 10 to 12 years.”

These cuties are made to last. It’s almost like having a real kangaroo, minus the feeding.

Matthew Lang: “We treat ’em just like a normal animal. We just wash ’em down, soap and water with a hose. Good to go.”

Beth Gross: “The animal sculptures were a total surprise, but they really add an interesting touch, and a lot of whimsy to the home, so I love ’em. Matthew will definitely be coming back.”

If he’s good with trimming plants, I wonder if he’s good with hair.

