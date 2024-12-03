It’s Miami Art Week and The Betsy’s iconic orb is getting a glow-up!

Local artists dazzle the egg-shaped masterpiece with their own creations.

This is all part of the city of Miami’s Fifth annual ‘No Vacancy’ program.

And one creator takes over with mesmerizing projections made from ocean debris.

Dnasab, artist: “I started to think of the orb as a water droplet. How can I activate this orb so it has motion? It has growth, it’s bouncing between the buildings. It feels like a living ecosystem.”

It’s art inspired by underwater life. This architectural wonder will light up every evening until Dec. 12.

Fun fact: The Betsy Orb has it’s own Google address.

