Take it from people on tv and don’t believe everything you see. Unless of course you see it on Deco. Everything we have is true, all the other stuff in garbage. For more twisted reality, let’s go to Deco’s twisted reporter Alex Miranda.

The Paradox Museum Miami in Wynwood is not just paradoxical.

Marc Tipton: “We always see as a must share, must experience destination.

Visitor: “It’s overwhelming.”

Visitor: “Everything’s crazy here.”

Visitor: “Amazing.”

Exhibits large and small really messes with your head and sometimes stomach…

Visitor: “You don’t feel like you’re gonna fall and then you start walking, and you’re like ‘ohh i’m not gonna make it.'”

Based in math, science, and psychology. I guess you could call this edutainmnet.

Marc Tipton: “You have a conversation with the piano.”

You might even be too confused to pick a favorite.

Visitor: “I’d say the box where one was short and one was small. I got to experience being tall.”

Marc Tipton: “Infinity well, which is one of our most iconic. We have the upside down room. The gym, which is ultimately my favorite.”

Visitor: “Honestly I really loved the tiki bar. Everybody in the facility helped assist with photo ideas. the lifeguard stand, I loved that one.”

Marc Tipton: “You kind of challenge your problem solving skills in some of the exhibits.”

Visitor: “It’s very creative and you could spend a good hour and a half in there.”

And by in there, she may be meant the twilight zone or a Justin Timberlake music video.

Tickets start at $22.

Marc Tipton: “You can show up, but we do recommend that you book online because typically we sell out.”

FOR MORE INFO:

Paradox Museum Miami

2301 N Miami Ave, Miami, FL 33127

paradoxmuseummiami.com/

Copyright 2022 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.