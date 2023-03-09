There’s nothing more important — or more crazy — than your family. That’s the story behind “Shazam: Fury of the Gods.” The hero’s super-powered “Shazam-ily” takes on three sister goddesses out for revenge. Deco was only out for a story, so they talked to us.

Zachary Levi (as Shazam): “The Daughters of Atlas are coming to hunt us.”

Gace Fulton (as Mary Bromfield): “This is revenge.”

Lucy Liu (as Kalypso): “But we come bearing gifts.”

Zachary Levi returns as the forever-young magical superhero in “Shazam: Fury of the Gods.”

Helen Mirren (as Hestera): “Children stole the power of all the gods.”

Asher Angel (as Billy Batson): “Shazam!”

Helen Mirren (as Hestera): “This is very personal, Billy.”

Playing teenaged Billy Batson in an adult body is a gift that keeps on giving.

Zachary Levi: “Living out my actual dreams of not just being a working successful actor, but getting to play superheroes and things like that, I wanted to do that since I was a little kid, so it’s the dreamiest.”

Zach is the head of a super-powered foster family that’s not used to working together.

Zachary Levi (as Shazam): “Now everyone’s kinda like doing their own thing, and I’m the only one trying to keep it together.”

But they answer the call when our planet needs saving.

Zachary Levi: “Then, of course, it would only make sense to bring this awesome trio of sisters, a family from a whole other — literally — world and dimension for them to be colliding in that way.”

Lucy Liu and Rachel Zegler follow big sister Helen Mirren on a mission to get Atlas’ magic back.

Helen Mirren (as Hestera): “You ripped it from our father’s core.”

Zachary Levi (as Shazam): “OK, I feel like maybe I should be writing all this down.”

Helen Mirren (as Hestera): “Give us the powers, child.”

Like true siblings, Lucy and Rachel have different ideas about their characters’ motives.

Lucy Liu: “She’s there to avenge her father, and these guys lose the purpose. That’s her thoughts.”

Rachel Zegler: “Yeah, yeah.”

Lucy Liu: “We’re there for a mission.”

Rachel Zegler: “And we think our father wouldn’t want us to do evil things, and Kalypso thinks otherwise.”

Lucy Liu: “I don’t think it’s evil, though. I think it’s like, ‘We didn’t finish the job.'”

The family connection. That’s the heart of “Shazam: Fury of the Gods.”

Lucy Liu: “Two families colliding.”

Rachel Zegler: “Yeah, and one’s by blood, and one is not, and I think the whole chosen family aspect, I feel like my character learns a lot about chosen family by the end of the film.”

Zachary Levi (as Shazam): “Family! Family! Guys, that was the signal!”

