Imagine having the secret to Hollywood’s best skin, right here in town and it’s not a filter!

Toska Husted, the esthetician behind some of Tinseltown’s most famous faces, has landed right here in Miami with her own spa so you know we just had to check it out cause we love skin!

The 305 is upping its glamour factor, thanks to Toska Husted

The skincare sensation and esthetician to Hollywood A-listers is now beautifying Coral Gables with her very own spa!

Toska Husted: “Miami is a very dynamic and vibrant city and I feel like there is an appreciation for beauty and wellness in the city.”

Known for giving A-listers like Kim Kardashian, Uma Thurman, and Kevin Costner an effortless shine dubbed “The Toska Glow”. The celeb go-to says the key to the look, is individuality!

Toska Husted: “Using exactly what you need is what gets you that glow. It’s not what’s good for somebody else, it’s what’s good for you!”

But you don’t have to be a celeb to get the toska treatment…

Toska Husted: “I’ve always wanted to include everyone in the skincare and I want to bring treatments and products that are also affordable.”

Toska’s Spa gets your skin in the game before you even start your treatments.

Toska Husted: “Before each treatment, we start the skin instant lab on a client. We check various measurements. We are checking for hydration, elasticity, and how healthy your barrier is, we even look at the size of your pores.”

Then you’re off to relaxation. First up The Works facial.

Toska Husted: “The works are four different modalities. We start with lymphatic drainage to detoxify and depuff the skin, then we do some microdermabrasion to exfoliate the skin, followed by oxygen and then microcurrent to lift and tone.”

And you’re going to need a private room for this next treatment.

Toska Husted: “The remodeling face machine is very unique. It combines different frequencies and galvanics. We are toning the facial muscles, we’re infusing the quintessential serum into your skin. It’s kind of like Pilates for our face”

The spa also features over 300 beauty products to keep your skin nice and fresh and clients in the MIA are already loving it.

Courtney Laughter: “I’m originally from North Carolina, which is where Toska opened up her first spa so seeing that she was opening up one in Miami, I had to jump on booking an appointment right away!”

Sutton Hack: “My experience was everything and more. It’s really nice when you leave a facial feeling like you’re rejuvenated and highlighted. I’m coming back ASAP.”

