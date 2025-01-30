Local SoFlo rap star Pretty Porcelain is back with a brand-new hot track and video … but this one comes from a cool, new place: the skies above. Deco’s Alex Miranda, an aspiring rapper himself, which we did not know, has more.

Pretty just graduated college, everybody, and has already collaborated with rap queen of Miami, Trina, but that may just be the start. And before she takes the Jazz in the Gardens stage this March, Pretty is focusing her gratitude on a higher power.

Pretty Porcelain has this message from above.

Pretty Porcelain (rapping): “Dear Lord. People been looking at me all my life, but they never seen me through your eyes.”

And what for those childhood bullies?

Pretty Porcelain: “Heyyy!”

Alex Miranda: “Hi, haters!”

The rising SoFlo rapper and albinism advocate…

Pretty Porcelain (rapping): “That’s why they try to mishandle and mistreat me.”

…just dropped “Through God’s Eyes.”

Pretty Porcelain: “It’s like one thing to talk about having albinism, but it’s another to like be able to articulate that through a song ,where people can understand what I went through, but I’m also talking about, ‘Yeah, I see how you guys see me, but y’all don’t see me how God sees me.'”

Pretty Porcelain (rapping): “It took so long for me to come into myself, for me to reach the depths when my inner light was being kept.”

Alex Miranda: “Listening to the lyrics and hearing about what you did go through, for me was so painful.”

Pretty Porcelain (rapping): “I remember kids spitting on me and throwing food at me.”

Pretty Porcelain: “I was in kindergarten at that time, and you know, at that age, you don’t really know anybody. You ‘relooking at people like, ‘Well, why are you doing this to me? What did I do to you?'”

Pretty Porcelain (rapping): “I remember days asking God, ‘Why He made me different?’ But it was through me He gave the world what they was missing.”

Pretty Porcelain: “Some people were staring and standing there looking at my mom, like, ‘Is that your baby?’ And so I feel, like, making this song. I was like, ‘OK, yeah, I used to bend my neck and look down, but now I’m looking up, and my head is held high.’ In the song, I said, ‘Pretty Porcelain, thick skin. You can’t break me, because you can’t.'”

Pretty Porcelain (rapping): “So when you see me, come correct. Don’t forget that.”

Pretty Porcelain: “After I did release the song, so many girls with albinism were messaging me. It was like, ‘Oh my God, I needed this. As a girl with albinism, you’re talking about us,’ and I feel like I’ve done my job. I’m serving my purpose.”

But she’s also talking that talk.

Alex Miranda: “You have so many fun word plays, but my favorite line was…

Pretty Porcelain (rapping): The only pigment that I recognize is green.”

Alex and Pretty: “‘Period!'”

And, if you’re inspired to pick up the pen…

Pretty Porcelain: “Try to write a little bit of poetry. Try to see if you’re flo-eting, you know, see what you think about. Also, listen to music, listen to beats. Sometimes, when people come into rap, they think that they have to rhyme every single line, and that’s not true. You can switch up your flow anytime.”

Alex Miranda: “I may have jotted down a couple of little bars.”

Alex Miranda: “Deco? I host it. Moet?”

Pretty Porcelain: “I toast it.”

Alex and Pretty: “Moet?”

Pretty Porcelain: “He know it.”

Alex Miranda (rapping): “Corny, reporter, my stature is shorter.”

Pretty Porcelain: “What?”

Alex Miranda: “Deadlines, I meet them. Plg, I beat them!”

Alex and Pretty: “Yeah, yeah.”

Pretty Porcelain: “Let’s go.”

Alex Miranda: “Deco? I host it. Moet?”

Pretty Porcelain: “I toast it.”

Alex and Pretty: “Moet?”

Pretty Porcelain: “He know it.”

Alex and Pretty: “Yeah, yeah, yeah, yeah.”

It’s a hit. It’s a hit. I really want to finish that song.

Stream or purchase “Through God’s Eyes” where you prefer listening to music.

Jazz in the Gardens is coming up later this year in March. Pretty promises a very fun show.

FOR MORE INFO:

Jazz in the Gardens

March 8-9, 2025

Hard Rock Stadium

347 Don Shula Dr., Suite 102

Miami Gardens, FL 33056

Tickets

jazzinthegardens.com

