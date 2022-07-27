Comic-Con is a big deal for movies but it’s not just about the big screen anymore, because these days there are so many ways to watch!

We’re checking out some of new shows coming to a streaming site near you.

Dreaming just got a lot more dangerous.

Netflix’s “The Sandman” is wide awake. Tom Sturridge plays Dream, aka The Sandman — an immortal being who must save his kingdom after escaping from a 100-year captivity.

Tom Sturridge: “This initial season is about sandman finding himself released and embarking on a journey to reclaim his power, and his identity in a world that’s completely changed.”

It’s middle earth like you’ve never seen it before.

“The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power” brings the world of J.R.R. Tolkien back to life on Amazon Prime Video.

The fantasy series is set thousands of years before the hobbit and lord of the rings trilogies and it explores the events that lead to the rise of Sauron.

Baby Yoda who? Baby Groot is turning up the cuteness factor in Disney +’s animated shorts series — “I am Groot.”

It follows the Guardians of the Galaxy’s youngest member on a series of new adventures!

She’s a mean, green, law-upholding machine!

Just, you know, don’t make her mad!

Bruce Banner is no longer the only hulk in town.

Tatiana Maslany and Mark Ruffalo join forces in “She-Hulk: Attorney at Law.”

She plays his cousin — a lawyer who gains his powers after receiving a blood transfusion.

The cast unveiled the new trailer at Comic-Con and Tatiana says get ready to laugh!

Tatiana Maslany: “It’s very relatable, it’s very human and it’s also super funny. This one is like a legal comedy, half hour sitcom, so it’s a totally different thing.”

