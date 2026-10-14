That’s Michael B. Jordan and Austin Butler. They’re making a movie bound to take South Floridians on a cool journey into the past.

Michael and Austin are playing super-suave South Florida detectives, Rico Tubbs and Sonny Crockett, in “Miami Vice ’85.” The movie is now in production.

We don’t know if the guys will be wearing socks in the film or if they’ll just be having sweaty feet. But when we find out, we’ll let you know.

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