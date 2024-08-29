“Miami Vice.” Can you believe it’s already four decades old? Forty years later, we’re still trying to catch up to this iconic TV show’s style.

Its legacy is always alive and well in Miami, but in just over two weeks, a big “Miami Vice” celebration and cast reunion is going to take over South Beach … and you’re invited.

There was something magical about “Miami Vice.”

Don Johnson (as Sonny Crockett): “Get in.”

And Sept. 12 through 15, the “Miami Vice” cast and crew 40th anniversary reunion is sure to be a hit, too.

Derek Hedlund: “I wanted it to be a big Miami family party.”

You’re invited, along with stars from the show.

Derek Hedlund: “Olivia Brown, Edward James Olmos is coming in, Sandra Santiago, Michael Madsen is attending, Bruce McGill, who is Michael Mann’s boy, Joaquim de Almeida is coming from Portugal, Pepe Serna.”

To relive those pastel-color, Ray-Ban-wearing glory days.

Derek Hedlund: “It’s never been done before: a celebration weekend for a television show.”

You still may not remember just how big of an impact this Don Johnson and Philip Michael Thomas-led smash hit series, which ran for five seasons, had on our city.

Derek Hedlund: “All these neon signs, they weren’t here before. ‘Miami Vice’ came with Michael Mann. He said, ‘I want neon everywhere,’ so they got this guy, Mr. Neon, and he put all the neon signs in all these places on Ocean Drive.”

But actor and producer Derek Hedlund does remember. He’s as big a fan as you can get.

Derek Hedlund: “They painted all the buildings, they revitalized it, and they made it look like, you know, this is the happening place to be.”

Derek organized this event all on his own. and he’s a fun fact “Miami Vice” machine.

Derek Hedlund: “Why was Gianni Versace here? Why was he so popular in the United States? He was brought here, and the first person he dressed here was Don Johnson for “Miami Vice,” and the first two seasons, Versace.”

Alex Miranda: “How would you describe the ‘Miami Vice’ style?”

Derek Hedlund: “I don’t wear socks anymore, I wear loafers, and you see that everywhere around here. It’s just a comfortable look, and putting the T-shirt under the blazer, especially in Florida’s climate, is just so much more relaxing.”

But back to the four-day fiesta, which kicks off Thursday, Sept. 12.

Derek Hedlund: “We are going to close Ocean Drive, and [Miami Beach] Mayor Steven Meiner is going to do a ‘Miami Vice Day’ proclamation. It’s going to be right here at the Avalon Hotel.”

And over on Washington Avenue…

Derek Hedlund: “We’re going to have an actual ‘Miami Vice’ museum. I’ve got all these artifacts from the show: props, badges, Don Johnson’s Versace jacket, Olivia Brown’s dresses.”

Then, throughout the weekend…

Derek Hedlund: “I’m going to have ‘Miami Vice’ bus tours doing all the most prominent filming locations, starting here in South Beach and ending in downtown Miami. I’m going to have walking yours as well.”

Schmooze with the actual stars.

Derek Hedlund: “They’re going to be at the Royal Palm Hotel. You can meet them, get autographs, get photos with them.”

Plus…

Derek Hedlund: “We’re going to have dinner experiences here at the Avalon. You get to sit and eat with the cast members. We’re going to have an ’80s concert up and down Washington Avenue. The original Testarossa is coming.”

For tickets and a full schedule of “Miami Vice” 40th anniversary celebration events, click here.

