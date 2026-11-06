A popular Cleveland coffee shop owned by a rock star just landed in South Florida. Machine Gun Kelly has brought his “27 Club Coffee” to Miami, and it’s adding more flavor to the neighborhood.

Wynwood crowds now have a new spot to get their caffeine fix. Machine gun kelly’s signature brand, “27 Club Coffee,” has opened its doors.

Paulina Jewel: “Wynwood is filled with so many people who are artistic, amazing musicians, people who are just creatives, entrepreneurs.”

Paulina Jewel: “27 Club Coffee is not just coffee. We have cocktails, we have food.”

The menu brews up plenty of unique options. Customers can order pink-frosted cinnamon rolls or the pink and diablo latte.

Paulina Jewel: “We have a pink latte, which is one of our favorites. Everything we do is organic, so we dye our milks with beetroot. We have, like, activated charcoal drinks.”

The cafe’s name carries a deep significance. MGK chose it to honor iconic music legends like Jimi Hendrix and Amy Winehouse, who left us at the age of 27.

Paulina Jewel: “27 Club represents a bunch of artists that passed early on, and it’s important to kind of remember those people that kind of inspired you and didn’t have all the time in the world to be here.”

But coffee only scratches the surface. The space also features a full bar area.

Paulina Jewel: “We’re here to be your friend and to make sure you have a good time. But feel like you’re comfortable here, be yourself, enjoy; we have amazing music and different events all the time.”

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