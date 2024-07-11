Many of us love animals, but not everybody can adopt a pet. But what if we said you could be a pet owner just for the day?

At Miami-Dade Animal Services in Doral, doggie dates make their doggies’ days. And for you, it’s all the fun of the honeymoon phase without any of the hassle of commitment. I promise we’re still talking about dogs. Or at least I think we are.

Go on a date.

Alex Miranda: “What are you looking for? What are you looking for? The cameraman?”

With a dog!

Flora Beal: “You come in, you look at the booklet with all the pre-approved Pawventures dogs, and you can take them out for the day.”

Because why not?

Flora Beal: “You come and pick them up early in the morning. You bring them back before dinner. And what you do in between is up to you.”

Pawventures Foster Fieldtrips are a win-win for everyone.

Flora Beal: “And especially if you can’t have pets in your apartment. Or maybe your lifestyle doesn’t facilitate that. There’s still a way that you can help a shelter pet.”

At the Miami-Dade Animal Services Pet Adoption and Protection Center in Doral.

Alex Miranda: “They make it super easy for you, too. This backpack has everything you need inside, literally. You’ve got tons of snacks. We’ve got water. We have toys. This looks like a cool toy. We have extra toys. Even more snacks. And the most important thing, the harness, with this message on the side: ‘Adopt me.’ Remember, you are these pet’s ambassadors.”

The idea is people see the pooches out in public, and hopefully on your social media, getting the word out.

Flora Beal: “And it just happens all the time for us, that we get these pets that get adopted, and at the end of the day, that’s what we really want. We want to be able to get them into loving, forever homes.”

Alex Miranda: “Madison’s got her little paws out. [Motions] Like that, right, baby girl?”

Madison (translation of): “Just take me to Neiman Marcus.”

Xavier here, on the other hand, is more foodie than fashionista.

Alex Miranda: “The mic isn’t food.”

Xavier (translation of): “Everything is food. Including the mic. You see? Yummy.”

Take them on an adventure.

Flora Beal: “Or just take them for a puppuccino, to just sit down and have some lunch somewhere, you know, outdoors.”

Alex Miranda: “Dogs are very easily entertained. I mean, come on. It’s like you take them to the patch of grass, and they’re having the best time of their lives.”

Flora Beal: “Well, really, it’s just them spending time with you. They love spending time with their humans, so if you come in and you take a dog out, you’re really giving them just the best day they’ve had in quite some time.”

No matter what, you’re making a difference.

Flora Beal: “It socializes them. It helps them to get a little break from the shelter environment, which can be stressful for them, you know.”

FOR MORE INFO:

Miami-Dade Animal Services Pet Adoption and Protection Center

3599 NW 79th Ave

Doral, FL 33122

305-884-1101 or 311

miamidade.gov

