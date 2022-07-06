Road trips can bring two people together like few other bonding experiences can. There’s a lot of quiet time for connecting especially when you’re both in the trunk on the way to the ransom pick up for a road trip slightly more encouraging.

A road trip with pops? That’s a teenager’s worst nightmare in Prime video’s, “Don’t Make Me Go”. But as father and daughter drop their guards a bit, there are a few lessons to learn. Aside from, make sure to go to the restroom before we get back in the car.

John Cho’s ‘Max’ found out he has a terminal illness, and decides to make the best out of the bad news by taking his teen on a road trip. With not much time left, he has a lot to teach his daughter Wally, played by Mia Isaac, like how to drive.

John’s got some solid advice for the first time drivers.

John Cho: “Open your eyes whilst driving!”

As for their relationship outside of a moving vehicle.

John Cho: “Our relationship is very close, because we’ve lost the same person, and we’re dealing with it in different ways, and we have to support one another through that.”

Mia Isaac: “I think it’s different from most parent child relationships in the sense that Max is a not fully authoritative figure. He tells Wally what to do and she just does it because She has just as much to say to Max as Max does to Wally.”

Wally might think she’s ready to take on the world, but she’s got a lot of growing up to do.

Mia Isaac: “In some ways she’s very mature but also insecure because she doesn’t know who she is yet.”

And Max has to learn to let go.

John Cho: “You want to make sure everything goes right for the kids, you want to plan out everything, and unfortunately that’s not the way the world works.”

One of the biggest take away from the film.

Mia Isaac: “Spend the time that you have with the people that you love and that’s the main lesson.”

Oh and-

John Cho: “Don’t let your dad read your texts.”

“Don’t Make Me Go” drops on Amazon Prime Video next Friday, the 15th.

Copyright 2022 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.