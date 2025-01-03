You can’t tell a raccoon to freeze, and you can’t read a possum its Miranda rights. I mean, you could, but possums usually have trouble with “anything you say can be used against you.” These are the types of challenges facing Fox’s “Animal Control.”

Michael Rowland (as Fred “Shred” Taylor): “This is truck 12. We’re back on the giraffe.”

The team of Fox’s “Animal Control” is back for a wild Season 3.

Vella Lovell (as Emily Price): “There’s a report of a gorilla at Overlook Park.”

Kelli Ogmundson (as Dolores Stubb): “Wait, sorry, just to double-check. You said gorilla like a large ape?”

Ravi Patel (as Amit Patel): “Or like a freedom fighter?”

Nope, you heard right, and the primates aren’t the only animals taking to the streets in the season premiere.

Vella Lovell: “This episode starts with a zoo break, so it was kind of every animal thrown at you, so it was kind of a, it was a – it’s just a whole embarrassment of…”

Joel McHale: “It was a zoo.”

Vella Lovell: “It was an actual – it was a zoo.”

Joel McHale, Vella Lovell and Grace Palmer loved returning to their characters. They said it was like playing themselves.

Joel McHale: “It’s good for a comedy to kind of – to seed and to age a little bit, to get to see the rhythm of the show.”

Vella Lovell: “Fine wine.”

Michael Rowland (as Fred “Shred” Taylor): “Looks like the truck is going to have two smoothies in it. You know what I mean? Smooth devil.”

Joel McHale (as Frank Shaw): “Shred, you do know I want to like you right?”

Michael Rowland (as Fred “Shred” Taylor): “I do.”

Vella Lovell: “I think they also start writing really to us like – and we’ve also all slowly become our characters. It’s like life and art is just kind of very hazy at this point, like things that all of us actually do keep just popping up in the script. I feel like at this point, it’s so easy and fun to just like jump right back in where we left off.”

The actors said working on this new season was a fun collab process, thanks to the writers.

Grace Palmer: “They’re really receptive, generally speaking, they’re spot on, and they get it right, and on the odd time that they don’t, they’re very open to us challenging it or asking if we could change something.”

Being relatable was paramount for the show to work.

Vella said the script would sometimes mirror her own real life.

Vella Lovell: “There’s a line coming up where I say something like, ‘We’re doing trivia,’ and I say, ‘I know that book’s a short book because I read it during a high school dance during like during my prom or something,’ and I was like that, actually me. OK, so sad. So sad.”

Joel McHale: “The researchers are incredible. They had someone go back to her high school.”

Vella Lovell: “Deep dives into our lives.”

Joel McHale (as Frank Shaw): “Everybody wins!”

Season 3 of “Animal Control” premieres Thursday at 9 p.m., right here on 7.

