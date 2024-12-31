New Year’s Eve is a time to be merry. But in case the merrying turns into a major hangover, there are plenty of cures. In Polish traditions, drinking a jar of pickle juice is supposed to help with that. But if that doesn’t tickle your fancy, a Fort Lauderdale spot is sticking with the old school way—eating a hearty breakfast.

Wild parties can lead to streaking and an old-school hangover that nobody likes.

Samara Cramer, Liquor Flu: “No, who enjoys a hangover? That’s awful.”

Erika Stein, Signs to Recover: “I’m not a doctor, but I know that whenever I’m hungover, the first thing I want is something comforting, something fatty, and something to maybe try to help soak up the alcohol that’s left in my stomach.”

At ‘Java and Jam’ on Las Olas, they have a cure for that annoying morning after that doesn’t involve popping pain pills.

Erika Stein: “Breakfast. We serve breakfast all day and everybody loves our coffees.”

You know what they say, breakfast is an important meal, especially on New Year’s Day after a night of indulging.

Erika Stein: “The chicken biscuit sandwich is great. It’s got lots of that sausage gravy in there that helps you soak up all of that alcohol that’s leftover after night. But every now and then you just want something comforting like our steak and eggs and that will usually do the trick.”

Because both have protein, which helps produce antioxidants, and it’s gentle on the tummy.

Erika Stein: “You can also go for something light like the yogurt parfait that has lots of healthy fats and nutrients and berries in there.”

Raising blood sugar levels with a classic burger can help break down all that liquor as well.

Erika Stein: “Our double cheeseburger has that Dijonae’s double cheese patties. We’ve got some diced onions on there. And you can also add some bacon and some eggs to make it like your perfect morning hangover burger.”

Their caffeine will also help snap you back to life.

Erika Stein: “We have lots of great coffee creations and lots of shaker iced teas, and a full bar with plenty of cocktails.”

Cocktails?

Erika Stein:” We have our bourbon and bacon, which is really great because you get that coffee from the espresso, you get a shot of whiskey in there, and it gets topped with a piece of bacon. It’s like breakfast, cocktail, and coffee, so I guess it’s three for one, but it’s really great to have all of it together. It’s always exciting because you never really expect a cocktail to be served with a piece of bacon on top.”

Samara Cramer: “I think the best way to cure a hangover is to have some greasy food to soak up all of that leftover alcohol. You can come in early in the morning if you’re an early riser, or if you’re going to sleep ’till noon, you can still have breakfast.”

FOR MORE INFO:

Java and Jam

301 E Las Olas Blvd, Fort Lauderdale, FL 33301

https://java-jam.com/

