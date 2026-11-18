The hype is real. The build-up for Grand Theft Auto VI is at a fever pitch—nowhere more than here in South Florida, where the new game is set. Deputy Gaming Editor Alex Miranda has more.

Fans have been waiting more than a decade for this game, and it’s all about South Florida’s fictional Vice City.

It’s loaded with fast cars, action and plenty of adventure. This is Grand Theft Auto VI.

The much-hyped new game is set in “Vice City” — but the game is infused with the essence of south inspired, and here, expectations are high!

Julie Fornary: “I think in Miami Vice, it was a little bit of a surprise. People didn’t expect it to explode the way it did. Grand Theft Auto, everybody’s waiting. They are expecting it.”

The game has to do more than look like So-Flo. It has to feel like SoFlo. To make that happen, Rockstar Games brought their designers here to spend time in Miami, the Keys and the Everglades to see what living here is like.

Julie Fornary of the Miami Design Preservation League gives a thumbs-up to GTA VI’s details.

Julie Fornary: “I think they did a tremendous job documenting, very accurately, Ocean Drive in particular. I looked, I saw buildings from all over the Miami area that I recognized.”

It wasn’t just about the architecture. GTA is crime time, and to give the game a true gritty city feel, game developers got input from South Florida police and some criminals

It’s taken years of research, and gamers waited more than a decade to play!

Ren Veloz, video gamer: “Oh my God, for it to come back to Vice City and for Miami to be shown that kind of love, because I know that detail has to be crazy, especially now with how big games are and how much space they take up. They probably filled it with little local easter eggs and nooks and little intricacies that only us Miamians would know.”

If GTA VI has a lasting impact on SoFlo, Fornary hopes it’s making our city look good.

Julie Fornary: “In this area, the buildings are more like members of the community and your neighbors than they are just buildings. And so I think any attention that helps people understand that and experience that, and I think the game will introduce people to that and inspire them to come and see the real thing.”

Grand Theft Auto VI officially drops on Thursday, Nov. 19.

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