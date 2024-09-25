(WSVN) - Season 23 of “Hell’s Kitchen” starts Thursday.

This time around, it’s all about head chefs competing for culinary glory.

One of those head chefs is a local cooking star — who told Deco the action and Gordon Ramsay are hotter than ever.

Chef Gordon Ramsay: “Get out of here, all of you. Get out!”

At Pompano Beach’s “Oceanic,” Chef Amanda Currie works her mealtime magic. She credits “the joy of social media” for her appearance on “Hell’s Kitchen.”.

Chef Amanda Currie: “I was found on Instagram by a casting agency and asked if I was interested in applying for Hell’s Kitchen.”

That invitation was mind-blowing, to say the least.

Chef Amanda Currie: “I was shocked. I’ve watched every season of Hell’s Kitchen. I love it; I’m a huge fan of the show. So it was the start of a dream come true to even be called.”

Amanda wound up being a member of the red team. It turned out to be a natural fit.

Chef Amanda Currie: “Who wouldn’t want the feisty redhead?”

Chef Amanda Currie: “My team is full of really strong females and really strong personalities.

It took her a little while to find her place on the team.

Chef Amanda Currie: “I’m usually the loudest one in the room, and I’m just like—I don’t even know where to start.”

But it wasn’t long before she got with the program.

Chef Amanda Currie: “I have garlic on my station here too if anyone needs it.”

Chef: “I’ll take it. Thank you, chef.”

Both teams may be competing against one another, but they’ve also got a lot in common.

Chef Amanda Currie: “This season is head chefs only, so everyone is on more of an even playing field than ever before for the show. So we all can bond over the fact that we’ve run kitchens.”

Cooking with people—that’s one thing. Cooking for the most famous chef in the world—well that’s something else.

Chef Gordon Ramsay: “How about an assignment? Come back with two individuals that don’t even deserve to be here.”

Chef Amanda Currie: “Chef Ramsay is exactly what you see on television. Those steely blue eyes just cut right through you while he’s talking to you. I mean, it’s just his presence.”

‘Raging Ramsay’ is just one side of the king of Hell’s Kitchen.

Chef Amanda Currie: “He’s a mentor to us, and that’s the whole theme of the show is that he’s trying to find his next head chef. It’s a job interview. The whole show is a giant job interview to get you to the next level.”

Chef Gordon Ramsay: “The winner will become my head chef at the fabulous Hells Kitchen at Foxwoods Resort Casino.”

This Trinidadian-born chef can rock the kitchen. She whipped up a dynamite order of coconut curry mussels. She calls it a “Flori-bbean” dish.

“And it’s taking all of our fresh seafood, all of our fresh produce that’s local, and elevating it with some of the spices and techniques from the islands of the Caribbean.”

You can catch Chef Currie on the season premiere of ‘Hell’s Kitchen: Head Chefs Only’ this Thursday at 8, only on 7.

