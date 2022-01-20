In “The Sixth Sense,” Haley Joel Osment could see dead people. Thank goodness that’s not what’s happening on Fox’s lively music game show. Instead, on “I Can See Your Voice,” contestants have to spot the good singers from the bad … but after hearing some of these singers, your hearing just might die.

We’re not as good at guessing who’s got pipes. In “I Can See Your Voice,” contestants try to spot the real singers from lip-syncing phonies, with the help of some celebrity sleuths.

The catch? They won’t hear any of them sing a single note … and $100,000 is on the line!

Ken Jeong: “The only show where spotting terrible talent can make you really rich.”

Ken Jeong is back for the new season.

Ken Jeong: “It’s a different game. It’s more nuanced, but it’s more fun and challenging, and it’s fun for the entire family.”

Although we’re not sure about his hearing.

Now contestants can use a golden mic for more clues from a mystery guest.

Ken Jeong: “We’ve had Shaq, we’ve had Kenan Thompson, Randall Park. It’s great for the viewer, and also, it helps out the game play, because the game is tougher.”

But if you think it’s easy to pick out the poser…

Ken Jeong: “This season, some of the good singers are overperforming to throw off the judges, and so they’ll do a fake-out. Real talk: Adrienne’s a good friend of mine, but it’s frustrating the hell out of her this season.”

Although, Ken tells Deco he could probably fool a few people with his go-to karaoke song.

Ken Jeong: “Mine’s ‘Creep’ by Radiohead. It’s self-deprecating, and Radiohead is one of my favorite groups of all time.”

But Ken says the show, airing right here on 7, Wednesdays at 8 p.m., is more than just a good time.

Ken Jeong: “There was one contestant that just kept saying, ‘This is my time, this is my time,’ and all of us were in tears just trying to help this person win life-changing money.”

