Miami is getting a little more magical for the holidays, and a lot more bright! Night Garden is celebrating eight years of fantasy and family fun with some surprises that will make this year even more special.

Brace yourselves, Miamians, for the night is bright and full of joy at “Night Garden.”

Fairchild Tropical Botanic Garden is lighting up the night sky in Coral Gables yet again.

Daniel Wu: “This is our eighth year of Night Garden. It is a magical, spectacular light show perfect for the holiday season.”

This year, the garden is turning down the temperature a little.

For the first time, you can lace up your skates and hit the ice.

Daniel Wu: “This is one of the few ice skating rinks in the entire state of Florida, and for us to have real ice, it’s a lot of really strong chillers that produce ice 24/7.”

And if your toes start turning into icicles, the garden has just the thing to warm you up.

Daniel Wu: “Because we have the brand new ice skating with real ice, we couldn’t think of a better pair to compliment it than with hot chocolate and coffee.”

Remember that fairy scavenger hunt from previous years? Well, it’s had a makeover.

No phones needed.

Daniel Wu: “This year, we actually have a new type of scavenger hunt. Instead of doing it on your phone, anyone can do it. So you don’t even have to have the technology.”

And, of course, some fan favorites are back.

Daniel Wu: “The larger than life dandelions, the butterfly paths, the disco dance party.”

And Archie the Bilingual Tree.

Archie the Bilingual Tree: “Welcome to the Night Garden Spectacular. Hope you have a wonderful evening!”

Daniel Wu: “Archie is a tree that’s been here for over 150 years, and every year during Night Garden, he’s the one that kind of wakes up the show and he is here to interact”.

With more than 20 acres of the Garden for you to roam, there’s still plenty of magic to explore.

Night Garden is already open and runs until Jan. 3.

FOR MORE INFO:

Night Garden Miami at Fairchild Tropical Botanic Garden

10901 Old Cutler Road

Miami, Florida 33156

Website

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