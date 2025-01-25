Wynwood, Miami’s cool kid, just got even cooler with the opening of a new rooftop restaurant. This Italian gem is bringing handmade pasta, skyline views and Roman Empire vibes — because who doesn’t love a little Caesar with their lasagna?

Welcome to La Ferneteria.

Fernando Dallorso, director of operations: “Roll it. La Ferneteria. I give you a seven; it’s OK.”

Even if Italian is not your first language, this Wynwood spot could be your first choice for sunset vibes.

Fernando Dallorso: “We wanted to bring a different combination, a different unique concept, and for that, we decided that it was a great idea to mix the rooftop, with the beautiful sight that it is, with a traditional Italian cuisine.”

The views are paired with statues all around the lush nature, and the Italian-Argentinian hybrid food is a must taste.

Fernando Dallorso: “We try to put a little twist on everything. Our salmon tartar has five ounces of caviar on top.”

Fernando Dallorso: “The best meat, no offense, we bring our meat from Argentina. We have about 12 pastas, they are completely homemade. We selected local producer for burrata and stracciatella.”

Once the sun goes down, then the party turns up.

Fernando Dallorso: “Ten p.m., 10:30, 11 p.m., we slowly turn into like a lounge. The music goes up, a free round of shots go to the entire restaurant, fire dancers, saxophone, a DJ that’s been playing since 9 p.m., and we come out with sparklers. It is a fun chaos for like 20 minutes, no, 10 minutes.”

Cozy blankets are available on a cold night, but their signature cocktails will keep you warm inside.

Fernando Dallorso: “We have drinks with smoke coming out. We have all kinds of funny glasses like a chalice made out of terracotta drinks.”

Courtney Lane: “In Wynwood, oftentimes we’re grounded to the ground that is Wynwood, and so, having a rooftop bar, that kind of takes you out of your element. One dish that I could not stop scraping the plate for was the burrata. The fresh mozzarella, like oh, it was delicious, something you really want to savor.”

You can check out La Ferneteria and their Roman Empire vibes Wednesday through Sunday.

FOR MORE INFO:

La Ferneteria

230 NW 24th St., 9th Floor

Miami, FL 33127

laferneteria.com

