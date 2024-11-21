Thanksgiving is just a few days away. Which means Christmas is right around the corner. And you know what that means. It’s almost time to deck the halls at the mall. Speaking of. Over at Westland Mall in Hialeah, there’s a spot perfect for the men in your life. Steph Michaels is taking us inside the brand new Perry Ellis store.

Open for business! And dressed to the nines.

The new Perry Ellis store at Hialeah’s Westland Mall is ready to take the local fashion scene by storm!

Steph Michaels: “How excited are you about the grand opening today?”

Jay Nigrelli: “We are so thrilled to be here. We have been planning this location for quite a while now. We know that Hialeah is a place where our customers are from. They are going to embrace the brand and we’re going to be successful for years to come.”

This place has it all. From the traditional Perry Ellis’ collections.

Jay Nigrelli: “We’re definitely known for our dresswear and our beautiful dress clothing and our suiting, our dress shirts. Our ties, our accessories.”

To the company’s Cubavera brand.

Jay Nigrelli: “We have just beautiful linen products, comfortable products. We have guayaberas that represent a heritage that is well known in the Latino community.”

The line features the traditional guayaberas in neutral and pastel colors. As well as sport shirts that come in all kinds of fun prints

Jay Nigrelli: “It’s Perry Ellis’ representation of a lifestyle that applies to really warm weather, summer living, and southern living.”

Summer living? I think you mean early holiday shopping. Because that’s what I’m about to do.

Steph Michaels: “I think I’m going to get everybody one for Christmas. You get a guayabera. You get a guayabera. Everybody gets a guayabera. Here’s another stocking stuffer. Everybody’s getting ties too, guys. Just to let you know, you’re getting a tie.”

And it looks like I’m not the only one ready to check out.

Steph Michaels: “So how much damage do you think you’re going to do tonight? How much do you think you’re going to spend?

Aleyda Ortiz, customer: “I mean, I try not to think of my damage. I’m going to go to the house. Baby, I don’t know how it went. That wasn’t me. Or just leave it in the car and take it out the next day.”

Need some inspo on how to style the clothes? Check out the models. They’re looking runway ready! Or just go with the flow and pick out what calls to you.

Franklyn Avendano: “I love the suits from Perry Ellis; they fit very nicely. I love the new prints. And the shirts from Cubavera, they are very fun.”

Debra Torres: “I promise you, when a man is dressed in Cubavera, he’s always well dressed. Like he’s the guy that stands out. He’s put together. It’s just a polished, sophisticated way of dressing.”

Steph Michaels: “What are the customers gonna leave looking like?

Jay Nigrelli: “They’re going to look damn good leaving the Perry Ellis store, I can tell you that. They’re gonna feel good, and they’re gonna look good.”

