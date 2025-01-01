Can you feel it? 2025 is almost here. The more I talk, the closer it gets.

But before we move forward, it’s time to look back. It was a great year in cinema. Here’s our picks for the best films of 2024.

Anora

Mark Eydelshteyn (as Ivan): “Will you marry me?”

Mikey Madison (as Ani): “Seriously?”

Mark Eydelshteyn (as Ivan): “Seriously.”

Mikey Madison (as Ani): “[Holds up hand] Three carats.”

Mikey Madison takes the world by storm in “Anora.” The actress plays a sex worker who gets hitched to the son of a powerful Russian family.

It’s a stand-out performance, garnering her a lot of award-season buzz.

Conclave

John Lithgow (as Tremblay): “The pope is dead. The throne is vacant.”

Ralph Fiennes (as Lawrence): “The conclave begins now.”

Ralph Fiennes is a cardinal on a mission to help select the next pope in “Conclave.”

But he quickly finds himself wrapped up in a conspiracy.

Between its bold screenplay and all-star ensemble cast, Conclave is a Amen.

The Brutalist

Adrien Brody (as László Tóth): “There was a war on. And yet, many of the sights of my projects survived.”

Adrien Brody is a master of his craft in “The Brutalist.”

He plays a European architect trying to rebuild his life in America after World War II.

It’s a powerful story, anchored by unforgettable performances by Brody, Guy Pearce and Felicity Jones.

A Complete Unknown

Timothee Chalamet (as Bob Dylan): “Two hundred people in that room and each one wants me to be somebody else. They should just let me be.”

Bob Dylan’s music and rise to fame take center stage in “A Complete Unknown.”

Timothee Chalamet fully transforms into the legendary singer, after spending five years prepping for the role.

The payoff is definitely worth it.

Wicked

Michelle Yeoh (as Madame Morrible): “Welcome new students, to Shiz University. Miss?”

Cynthia Erivo (as Elphaba): “Elphaba.”

Michelle Yeoh (as Madame Morrible): “You can room with Miss Galinda.”

Ariana Grande (as Galinda): “Ahhh.”

The world of OZ comes to life in “Wicked.”

The musical explores the friendship between Elphaba, the future wicked witch of the West and Glinda, the good witch.

From its catchy songs to powerhouse performances from Cynthia Erivo and Ariana Grande, “Wicked” hits the high notes with movie-goers and critics alike.

